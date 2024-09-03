Open Menu

Faisalabad Receives 60 Mm Rain

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Faisalabad receives 60 mm rain

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Faisalabad has received 60 millimeters (mm) rain here on Tuesday and turned the sizzling weather into pleasant besides inundating low-lying areas and creating numerous problems for pedestrians and residents.

A spokesman of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) said that maximum 60 mm rain was recorded in Dogar Basti while Madina Town received 53 mm rain.

Similarly, 29 mm rain was recorded in Allama Iqbal Colony, 7 mm in Ghulam Muhammad Abad and 2 mm in Gulistan Colony.

Managing Director (MD) WASA Aamer Aziz immediately activated the field staff to prompt disposal of rainwater especially from low-lying areas and important roads and intersections of the city.

The WASA staff used heavy machinery for pumping out and draining rainwater while MD WASA supervised the entire operation positively, he added.

