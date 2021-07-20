Faisalabad receives 92 mm rain

Faisalabad received a heavy spell of rain on Tuesday which turned the harsh and sizzling weather pleasant

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Faisalabad received a heavy spell of rain on Tuesday which turned the harsh and sizzling weather pleasant.

Dark clouds started prevailing in the sky from night. However, the rain coupled with thunderstorm and windstorm started during wee hours and continued throughout the day with intermittent intervals.

The people including children enjoyed the rain and thronged to open spaces like parks, ground, bazaars, etc.

However, the rainwater inundated low-lying areas and created severe problems for pedestrians and travelers.

The local Meteorological department recorded 92 millimeter rain in Faisalabad on Tuesday and predicted more rain in the district during next 24 hours.