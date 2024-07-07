Faisalabad Receives 98 Mm Rain
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2024 | 12:20 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Faisalabad received 98 millimeter (mm) rain here on Saturday which turned weather pleasant.
The rain coupled with thunderstorm and windstorm started early in the morning and continued
throughout the day with intervals.
The maximum 98 mm rain was recorded in Dogar Basti area while Madina Town received 97 mm rain, Gulistan Colony, 96 mm, Ghulam Muhammad Abad and Allama Iqbal Colony 92 mm each.
The minimum temperature was recorded 25 degree centigrade and maximum temperature
remained 32 degree on Saturday while the local meteorological department predicted more
rain during the next 24 hours.
However, Managing Director Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Amir Aziz
activated the field staff and supervised the operation for speedy drainage of rainwater.
The staff used 78 dewatering sets to pump out stagnant rainwater from roads, intersections
and low-lying area in Faisalabad.
Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed paid surprise visit to various parts of the city,
including Abdullah Pur, Sammundri Road and checked performance of the Wasa emergency
flood relief camps.
She directed the officers to take appropriate measures for immediate removal of rainwater
from the city area.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh also visited Sammundri Road, Susan Road, Eidgah Road and Civil Lines and checked presence of Wasa staff at their flood relief camps.
MPA Arif Mehmood Gill also visited different parts of the city and directed the officers to implement
monsoon plan in letter and spirit.
