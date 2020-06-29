Faisalabad receives heavy rain

The city received heavy rain here on Monday which turned weather pleasant

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The city received heavy rain here on Monday which turned weather pleasant.

The rain coupled with thunderstorm and windstorm continued for more than one hour.

The local meteorological department recorded 37 milli-meter rain in the city as minimumtemperature was recorded 28 degrees centigrade whereas maximum temperatureremained 38 degrees.