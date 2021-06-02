Faisalabad records drop in COVID-19 positivity ratio

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :A ratio of positivity of coronavirus cases has witnessed a decline as percentage of positive cases dropped to two per cent in the district.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Wednesday that 632 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the last 24 hours, out of which, 10 were positive.

He said that numberof active cases in the district was reduced to 840 as 19,428 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 126 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 46 at DHQ Hospital and 31 were admitted to General Hospital.