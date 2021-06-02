UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Records Drop In COVID-19 Positivity Ratio

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Faisalabad records drop in COVID-19 positivity ratio

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :A ratio of positivity of coronavirus cases has witnessed a decline as percentage of positive cases dropped to two per cent in the district.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Wednesday that 632 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the last 24 hours, out of which, 10 were positive.

He said that numberof active cases in the district was reduced to 840 as 19,428 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 126 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 46 at DHQ Hospital and 31 were admitted to General Hospital.

Related Topics

From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jameela Al Qasimi calls to support orphan project ..

20 minutes ago

Etihad Airways resumes flights to Rabat and Phuket

20 minutes ago

Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to further deepen relat ..

41 minutes ago

NUST Institute of Policy Studies holds webinar on ..

42 minutes ago

LHC CJ orders to set up facilitation centers for c ..

50 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues a resolution to appoint D ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.