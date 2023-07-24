Open Menu

Faisalabad Region Wins Punjab Volleyball League

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Faisalabad region wins Punjab Volleyball League

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Volleyball Provincial League under the auspices of Prime Minister's Youth Programme concluded at the Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) on Monday.

The team of Faisalabad region won the title.

Former member provincial assembly Rana Shoaid Idrees was the chief guest while Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof Dr Zill-i-Huma Nazli attended the ceremony as guest of honour.

The vice chancellor congratulated the winning team and encouraged teams to work hard for upcoming the National League.

Zeeshan Khan, Director sports Government College University Faisalabad, and othersattended the ceremony.

The chief guest distributed medals and prizes to the winning team.

