Faisalabad registers case against the terrorists involved in Samjhota Express blast case

Faisalabad Police have registered case against terrorists involved in terror attack on Sajhota Express in 2007

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) Faisalabad Police have registered case against terrorists involved in terror attack on Sajhota Express in 2007.The case has been registered by D-Type Colony police on the report of a citizen Shaukat Ali who had survived in this terror attack.Shaukat Ali who had lost five children in this incident reported to police that those found involved in this attack should be arrested through Interpol.He said in the report lodged by him that he had gone to New Delhi in 2007 along with his wife and 6 children to meet his relatives..

On February 18 when he was returning from New Delhi to Lahore by Samjhot Express then blast took place in the train resulting into death of his five children.

His wife and his daughter were injured in this attack.He stated that on his return to Pakistan.

Pakistan High Commission Delhi got registered the case against the terrorists.Shaukat Ali further stated that Indian court gave decision after 12 years and acquitted the terrorists including Swami, Lokash, Rajindar and Kamal Chohan despite the fact these accused pleaded their guilty before media.

This blast had claimed 68 lives. The Indian court even did not bother to call him and his wife for evidence. This way the court did not meet the ends of justice.