UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Registers Case Against The Terrorists Involved In Samjhota Express Blast Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 12:56 PM

Faisalabad registers case against the terrorists involved in Samjhota Express blast case

Faisalabad Police have registered case against terrorists involved in terror attack on Sajhota Express in 2007

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) Faisalabad Police have registered case against terrorists involved in terror attack on Sajhota Express in 2007.The case has been registered by D-Type Colony police on the report of a citizen Shaukat Ali who had survived in this terror attack.Shaukat Ali who had lost five children in this incident reported to police that those found involved in this attack should be arrested through Interpol.He said in the report lodged by him that he had gone to New Delhi in 2007 along with his wife and 6 children to meet his relatives..

On February 18 when he was returning from New Delhi to Lahore by Samjhot Express then blast took place in the train resulting into death of his five children.

His wife and his daughter were injured in this attack.He stated that on his return to Pakistan.

Pakistan High Commission Delhi got registered the case against the terrorists.Shaukat Ali further stated that Indian court gave decision after 12 years and acquitted the terrorists including Swami, Lokash, Rajindar and Kamal Chohan despite the fact these accused pleaded their guilty before media.

This blast had claimed 68 lives. The Indian court even did not bother to call him and his wife for evidence. This way the court did not meet the ends of justice.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Injured Attack Delhi Faisalabad Police Wife New Delhi February Media From Court

Recent Stories

Chinese yuan strengthens slightly last week

3 minutes ago

Traffic wardens directed to delete games from mobi ..

13 seconds ago

Business community fully supports massive crackdo ..

14 seconds ago

Document on the Establishment of the Delegation of ..

11 minutes ago

Noor Hassan’s operation was not successful: Repo ..

13 minutes ago

German industrial production rebounds in May

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.