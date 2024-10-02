Faisalabad remains peaceful

Faisalabad remained peaceful despite minor incidents of violence as police amicably and instantly tackled the miscreants

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Faisalabad remained peaceful despite minor incidents of violence as police amicably and instantly tackled the miscreants.

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil claimed in a statement on Wednesday that Faisalabad remained peaceful as the police contingent remained alert and immediately responded to the unauthorized gathering.

He said that the government had prohibited public gathering. Hence, the police department had deputed sufficient number of security personnel to maintain law and order.

He said that the security personnel performed their duties diligently to provide safety and security to the lives and properties of the masses and no untoward incident was reported from any part of the district so far. The section 144 would be implemented in toto and no one would be allowed to take law into hand, he added.

Meanwhile, the demonstration call given by a political party was rejected by the people including business community and the business activities remained continue as usual throughout the day especially in downtown area.