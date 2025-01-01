Faisalabad Rescue-1122 receives 157,324 calls during 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Services (PES) Rescue-1122 Faisalabad received 157,324 emergency calls in its control room during the last year 2024.

Presiding over annual review meeting of the central rescue station here on Wednesday, Incharge Control Room Ghulam Shabir said that 157,324 emergency calls were included 33,754 road accidents, 105,877 medical, 2065 fire eruption, 3583 crime, 111 drowning, 169 building collapse, 8 gas cylinder blast, and 10,390 miscellaneous.

The teams rescued 149,094 victims of which 74,693 were provided first aid and 67,552 were shifted to various hospitals.