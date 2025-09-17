Open Menu

Faisalabad Set For Mega Water Supply, Sewage Treatment Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Faisalabad set for mega water supply, sewage treatment projects

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Two mega projects worth over Rs.20 billion would be launched soon in Faisalabad to ensure clean drinking water and sewage treatment for the urban population.

Presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday, Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar said that provision of clean drinking water and basic sewage facilities is top priority of the government and WASA must strive hard to complete these projects within stipulated timeframe to provide relief to the people as early as possible.

He said that sewage treatment plant is the first of its kind in the history of Pakistan and this project would treat 33 million gallons of sewage water after completion.

He directed WASA authority to present a comprehensive plan for sewage management and disposal of rainwater to ensure better civic services in Faisalabad.

Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema briefed the Divisional Commissioner and said that cost of both projects exceeds Rs.20 billion.

He said that currently WASA is providing 101 million gallons of clean water daily to citizens and the new project would help to add supply of 30 million gallons of clean water daily. This project is expected to be completed by September 2027, he added.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Aamir Raza and Deputy Managing Director Engineering Saqib Raza were also present in the meeting.

