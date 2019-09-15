UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad To Be Made Clean, Green City: PHA Chairman

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 03:30 PM

Faisalabad to be made clean, green city: PHA Chairman

FAISALABAD, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) chairman/MPA Chaudhry Latif Nazar Gujjar said that all available resources would be utilized to make the city clean and green.

Talking to APP, he said that his mission was to transform Faisalabad into lush green city of the province and in this regard, all resources would be utilized.

To overcome the staff shortage, the process of recruiting 100 gardeners would soon be initiated, he said, adding that the posts had already been sanctioned.

He further said that talks with the Punjab government was in progress to get a bailout package for the PHA.

He said the PTI government believed in equal development of all areas and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had allocated funds for 36 districts of the province on equal basis.

To a question, he said that funds would be released very soon for necessary maintenance and repair of roads.

