Faisalabad to have international standard airport

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :A modern international standard airport would be established at the economic zone of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC).

This was stated by Chairman FIEDMC, Mian Kashif Ashfaq in a statement issued here Wednesday. He said that Punjab government would provide land for this project and it would be completed under "Public-Private Partnership" basis.

He said that land has been identified and Punjab government would give final approval of the project soon. He said that local business community would be provided an opportunity to invest in this project, and it would usher in a new era of progress and prosperity in the area.

"Spread over 400 acres of land, this airport would offer modern and hi-tech facilities to the travellers", he said, adding it would facilitate exporters greatly as they would be able to send their foreign consignments without wastage of time.