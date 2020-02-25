UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Union Of Journalists (FUJ) New Office Bearers Elected For 2020-21

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:48 PM

The results of annual elections of Faisalabad Union of Journalists (FUJ) for the year 2020-21 got completed here late Monday night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) : The results of annual elections of Faisalabad Union of Journalists (FUJ) for the year 2020-21 got completed here late Monday night.

According to results announced by Chairman Election Committee Dr Wasim Nawaz, Mr. Nadeem Javed was elected President, Asif Ghaffar Senior Vice-President and Irfan Javed as Vice-President.

Zeeshan Khan was elected as General Secretary, while Sana Rauf and Zahid Nazir were elected as Joint Secretary.Mirza Javed Iqbal was elected as Finance Secretary.

The members of executive committee included Akram Aziz, Atif Ch, Irfan Jahangir, Ghulam Mustafa, Qadeer Sikandar, Muhammad Iqbal, Mirza Abdul Haq, Moazam Iqbal Randhawa, Manzoor Alam Ayyaz and Saeed Somi.

Ali Raza and Qais Alam were among the members of the election committee.

