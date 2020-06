Faisalabad Urban Transport Service General Body re-constituted

The divisional administration re-constituted General Body of Faisalabad Urban Transport Service (FUTS) and Welfare Society Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The divisional administration re-constituted General Body of Faisalabad Urban Transport Service (FUTS) and Welfare Society Faisalabad.

Official sources said on Wednesday that divisional commissioner and deputy commissioner will be president and vice president of General Body.

Other members include: City Police Officer, Additional Commissioner Revenue, DG FDA, Director Development, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Xen Buildings Division-2, Assistant Commissioner General, Chief Traffic Officer, Director Excise, Assistant Commissioner City, RTA Secretary, Director Social Welfare, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation and Administrator FUTS while Mian Kamaluddin and Farrukh Zaman.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali presided over a meetingof FUTS and said the matter of FUTS would be run more swiftly andin a better way.