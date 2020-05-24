Faisalabad Waste Management Company employees received rewards

Reward of Rs.1.2 million was distributed among 36 employees of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) who had performed duty in the quarantine centers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Reward of Rs.1.2 million was distributed among 36 employees of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) who had performed duty in the quarantine centers.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali handed over the cheques of financial rewards to the waste workers in his office.

CEO Waste Management Company Kashif Raza Awan and other officers of the company were also present.

Deputy Commissioner said that the company had given rewards to the employees for performing their duties responsibly at the quarantine centers.