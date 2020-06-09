Faisalabad Waste Management Company establishes help desk for resolving problems of sanitary workers

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has established Help Desk to resolve salary related problems of its sanitary workers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kashif Raza Awan said on Tuesday that help desks are being established across the province on special direction of Secretary Local Government Punjab.

He said that Manager HR Waqas Saeed has been appointed Incharge/Focal Person of Help Desk FWMC while accounts officer Muhammad Zakariya and HR Assistant Azhar Nawaz will perform duties at this desk.

He said that help desk has been established at Operation Block of FWMC Complex where sanitary workers can submit their complaints regarding salary and health problems.