UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Waste Management Company Establishes Help Desk For Resolving Problems Of Sanitary Workers

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 04:40 PM

Faisalabad Waste Management Company establishes help desk for resolving problems of sanitary workers

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has established Help Desk to resolve salary related problems of its sanitary workers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has established Help Desk to resolve salary related problems of its sanitary workers.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kashif Raza Awan said on Tuesday that help desks are being established across the province on special direction of Secretary Local Government Punjab.

He said that Manager HR Waqas Saeed has been appointed Incharge/Focal Person of Help Desk FWMC while accounts officer Muhammad Zakariya and HR Assistant Azhar Nawaz will perform duties at this desk.

He said that help desk has been established at Operation Block of FWMC Complex where sanitary workers can submit their complaints regarding salary and health problems.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Company Government

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi, Japan&#039;s Defence Minister discuss ..

1 minute ago

Sri Lanka to host Asia Cup T20 tournament, Shammi ..

7 minutes ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 37,000 additiona ..

31 minutes ago

Stun batons to enforce Covid SOPs amounts to tortu ..

43 minutes ago

Al Hilal Bank sells Al Hilal Takaful to Siraj Hold ..

46 minutes ago

Minister of Health awarded honorary PhD by Univers ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.