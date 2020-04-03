UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Holds Fleet March

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 05:34 PM

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) holds fleet march

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) held a fleet march here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) held a fleet march here on Friday.

Chief Executive Officer Kashif Raza Awan led the march in which over 100 vehicles including mini dumpers, compactors, mechanical sweepers, mechanical washers and water bowsers.

The fleet march started from FWMC Complex and concluded at the same venue after passing through district council, Jarranwala road, Susan road, D-ground, Satiana road.

CEO Kashif Raza said the objective of fleet march was to sensitize the people about the efforts being made by the department in fight against coronavirus pandemic.

He appealed to the citizens to stay at home.

He said that FWMC staff had also been deployed permanently at quarantine centres.

