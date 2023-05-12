Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) launches cleanliness drive

The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) launched cleanliness drive in the city, here on Friday to remove all breeding points of dengue larvae

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) launched cleanliness drive in the city, here on Friday to remove all breeding points of dengue larvae.

FWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Azeem Shaukat Awan inaugurated the cleanliness campaign and said that the staff would remove all types of litter from the city area including graveyards, public parks, green belts, etc. besides cleaning offices and rooftops of FWMC buildings.

The FESCO staff would also ensure cleanliness of water tanks and immediately drain out the stagnant water from offices, public parks and other places, he added.

Earlier, during a meeting, General Manager FWMC Muhammad Ejaz Bandesha said that the company staff would not only remove garbage heaps from the city but also distribute awareness pamphlets among the general public especially in markets and residential areas so that the people could also take appropriate steps for eradicating dengue breeding sites.