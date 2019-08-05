UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Launches Cleanliness Operation In Cattle Markets

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 03:39 PM

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) launches cleanliness operation in cattle markets

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has launched cleanliness operation at temporary cattle markets set up for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) -:Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has launched cleanliness operation at temporary cattle markets set up for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in the city.

FWMC source here on Monday said that special teams have been constituted for cleanliness operation in model cattle markets-- Nia Moana Sammundri road, Chanchal Singh Wala Jhang road and Dhanola.

He said 72 waste workers would work in two shifts in the markets,adding that mini-tippers and dumpers have been placed in the markets as well.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Road Sale Jhang Market

Recent Stories

Woman among two killed,2 injured in Sargodha

1 minute ago

Two bodies recovered in Sargodha

6 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Lahore

6 minutes ago

India intends to prevent Pakistan from support to ..

10 minutes ago

Traffic, security arrangements around cattle marke ..

10 minutes ago

Defeated Sabalenka moves up to ninth in WTA rankin ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.