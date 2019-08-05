Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) launches cleanliness operation in cattle markets

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has launched cleanliness operation at temporary cattle markets set up for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) -:Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has launched cleanliness operation at temporary cattle markets set up for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in the city.

FWMC source here on Monday said that special teams have been constituted for cleanliness operation in model cattle markets-- Nia Moana Sammundri road, Chanchal Singh Wala Jhang road and Dhanola.

He said 72 waste workers would work in two shifts in the markets,adding that mini-tippers and dumpers have been placed in the markets as well.