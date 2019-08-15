UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Lifts Over 14,594 Ton Waste Of Sacrificial Animals During Eid

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 05:40 PM

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) lifts over 14,594 ton waste of sacrificial animals during Eid

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) lifted 14,594 tons waste of sacrificial animals during the three days of Eidul Azha from the city and disposed it at the dumping site about 20 kms away from the city at M.Jaranwala Road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) lifted 14,594 tons waste of sacrificial animals during the three days of Eidul Azha from the city and disposed it at the dumping site about 20 kms away from the city at M.Jaranwala Road.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Kashif Raza Awan, more than 400 pickups, 16 waste collection vehicles and 4000 workers took part in cleanliness operation during Eid days.

He said that routine cleanliness campaign of the city was also carried out to keep the environment clean.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Vehicles Road Jaranwala SITE From

Recent Stories

Germany 'Nearly Completed' Preparations for No-Dea ..

2 minutes ago

Hazlewood double rocks England in second Ashes Tes ..

2 minutes ago

People belonging to all segment of society urge In ..

2 minutes ago

Pak nation is with oppressed Kashmiris for their j ..

9 minutes ago

India warned of turning AJK into the graveyard of ..

4 minutes ago

PCB invites 20 cricketers for pre-season camp at N ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.