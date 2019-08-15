Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) lifts over 14,594 ton waste of sacrificial animals during Eid

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) lifted 14,594 tons waste of sacrificial animals during the three days of Eidul Azha from the city and disposed it at the dumping site about 20 kms away from the city at M.Jaranwala Road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) lifted 14,594 tons waste of sacrificial animals during the three days of Eidul Azha from the city and disposed it at the dumping site about 20 kms away from the city at M.Jaranwala Road.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Kashif Raza Awan, more than 400 pickups, 16 waste collection vehicles and 4000 workers took part in cleanliness operation during Eid days.

He said that routine cleanliness campaign of the city was also carried out to keep the environment clean.