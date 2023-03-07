Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) starts mechanical road washing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) started mechanical sweeping and washing of roads, here on Tuesday.

The teams washed footpaths, crossing and monuments in posh areas like Peoples Colony and D-Ground.

Besides this, the FWMC teams held cleaning of open plots in slum area Malikpur and marked points for putting waste containers.

The manual sweeping and scraping in streets was also completed in union council 137.

The informative written material was also distributed among citizens in Bagh-e-Jinnah during Jashn-e-Baharan festival.