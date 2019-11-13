Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) to observe cleanliness week from Nov 18

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has finalized all arrangements to observe cleanliness week from November 18 to 23

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) -:Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has finalized all arrangements to observe cleanliness week from November 18 to 23.

According to FWMC spokesperson, the staff concerned has been directed to make exemplary cleanliness arrangements in all the eight bazaars of clock tower chowk and all other main roads in the city.

In this regard, vehicle publicity flutes will be activated while cartoon characters will be crafted on bill bards and distributed other material among citizen about health and cleanliness.

The mechanical machinery will also be utilized for cleanliness besides, mobilizing sanitary staff.