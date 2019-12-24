Faisalabad Waste Management Company releases cleanliness plan of Christmas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has issued cleanliness plan for the city on Christmas

Deputy Manager (Communication) FWMC Muteeb Virk said on Tuesday that special cleanliness would be ensured in and around all Christian localities and worship places in Faisalabad.

He said that more than 50 sanitary workers would perform duties in two shifts at Christmas bazaars on Christmas day under the supervision of Chief Executive Officer FWMC Kashif Raza Awan.

He appealed to the citizens to drop their waste material in waste containers and call FWMC helpline 1139 in case of any emergency during Christmas holidays.