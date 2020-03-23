UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Waste Management Company Washes City Road, Hospitals

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 08:47 PM

Faisalabad Waste Management Company washes city road, hospitals

The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) in collaboration with the district administration is taking extra ordinary measures against coronavirus in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) -:The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) in collaboration with the district administration is taking extra ordinary measures against coronavirus in the city.

In this regard, the FWMC sprinkled chemical mixed water at hospitals, bus stops, footpaths, eight bazaars of Clock Tower Chowk, including Bhowana bazaar, Aminpur, Chiniot, Kutchehry, Rail, Karkhana, Mintgomery and Jhang bazaar.

Chief Executive Officer FWMC KAshif Raza Awas said thE objective of this washing campaign was to create germs free environment in the city and to control possible spread of virus.

He said that all employees had been provided masks, sanitizer, and other preventive kits.

