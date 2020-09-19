Faisalabad wins girls' wrestling championship

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Faisalabad district has won 2nd Divisional Girls' Wrestling Championship played under the aegis of District & Divisional sports Committee at Sports Complex Samanabad. Female wrestling teams from all four districts of the division participated in the championship. However, Faisalabad district won the event by getting 4 gold medals, 4 silver medals and 6 bronze medals.

According to results, National Youth Martial Arts academy Faisalabad got 2 gold medals and 2 silver medals while players of Jugno Club bagged 2 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 6 bronze medals in the championship.

Jhang district stood second while Toba Tek Sing grabbed third position and Chiniot district remained at 4th.

District Sports Officer Madam Sajida Lateef witnessed the championshipas chief gust while President Jugno Sports Club Mrs. Abdus Sattar Niaziand others were also present on the occasion.