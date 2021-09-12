UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Wins Inter District Football Championship

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 08:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad has won the Inter District Football Championship played at Firdous Colony Jhang Road here Sunday.

The first match was played between Faisalabad and Chiniot team and Faisalabad defeated its rival with 4-0 goals whereas District Jhang beat Toba Tek Singh with 1-0 goals in second match.

However, in the final Faisalabad also defeated its rival Jhang team with 3-0 goals and lifted trophy of the championship.

Divisional sports Officer Rana Hammad Iqbal witnessed the final event and later he distributed prizes and trophies among the position holder teams.

