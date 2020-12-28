UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Wins Quaid Day Inter-Club Boxing Challenge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Faisalabad wins Quaid Day Inter-Club Boxing Challenge

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Faisalabad won the Quaid Day Inter-Club Boxing Challenge Cup 2020, played here at Kaleem Shaheed Sports Complex.

According to a handout, the district sports department organised the 3-day challenge cup to mark the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

As many as 12 boxing clubs of the district took part in the competition, which was won by Faisalabad, while Tandlianwala secured the second position.

District Sports Officers Sajida Latif, along with the office-bearers of boxing association, distributed medals and trophies among the winners.

