Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry announces election schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) on Friday announced election schedule for year 2019-20.

The FWCCI Executive Committee, which met here, unanimously appointed a three-member election commission comprising Huma Farrukh, Nimra Rahim and Syeda Sidra Naqvi.

During the meeting, eight members of the executive committee, four each from corporate and associate classes, were declared retired through balloting, and election for those seats would be held on September 14 and 16. Nomination papers would be received till August 21, while the provisional list of voters would be displayed on July 15 and objections, if any, would be received forthwith.

The election of office bearers, including president, senior vice president and vice president, would be held on September 23, while the Annual General Meeting would be held on September 28.