UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Women Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Announces Election Schedule

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 11:47 PM

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry announces election schedule

The Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) on Friday announced election schedule for year 2019-20

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) on Friday announced election schedule for year 2019-20.

The FWCCI Executive Committee, which met here, unanimously appointed a three-member election commission comprising Huma Farrukh, Nimra Rahim and Syeda Sidra Naqvi.

During the meeting, eight members of the executive committee, four each from corporate and associate classes, were declared retired through balloting, and election for those seats would be held on September 14 and 16. Nomination papers would be received till August 21, while the provisional list of voters would be displayed on July 15 and objections, if any, would be received forthwith.

The election of office bearers, including president, senior vice president and vice president, would be held on September 23, while the Annual General Meeting would be held on September 28.

Related Topics

Election Faisalabad Election Commission Of Pakistan Chamber July August September Women Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Jamat-e-Islami chief for across the board accounta ..

3 minutes ago

Workshop on procurement process held at the Univer ..

3 minutes ago

Maryam has ended her carrier before starting: Ail ..

7 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner holds open court

7 minutes ago

Russian Envoy to OPCW Warns of Possible New Chemic ..

7 minutes ago

Date for submitting LLB semester exam forms extend ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.