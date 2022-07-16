Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry election schedule issued

Schedule for annual election of Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) for the year 2022-23 was issued

According to secretary general FWCCI, a 3-member election commission was also constituted for annual election. The commission comprising of Aqsa Riaz, Cristina Peter and Maham Naveed would supervise the entire election activities in the women chamber.

According to the schedule, provisional list of FWCCI members would be released on July 21 followed by final list on August 24, 2022.

The candidates can submit their nomination papers up to August 29 while scrutiny would be held on August 31 followed by the list of eligible candidates on September 01, 2022.

The objections against nomination papers would be received on September 02 and the same would be decided on September 05. The appeals against these decisions could be filed before the regulators up to September 07 which would be decided on September 14, 2022.

The candidates can withdraw their candidature up to September 17 and the final list of contesting candidates would be released on September 20. The polling for 4 corporate class seats would be held on September 21 (Wednesday) followed by polling for 4 seats of associate class on September 22 (Thursday) while the unofficial results would be announced on the same day.

The executive members can submit nomination papers for top slots of the FWCCI up to September 24 and their scrutiny would be held on September 26 whereas polling for the seats of president, senior vice president and vice president would be held on September 28. The official results of FWCCI elections would be announced in the annual general meeting of women chamber on September 29, the secretary general added.