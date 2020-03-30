UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Women Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Distributes Ration Among Needy Families

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:00 PM

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry distributes ration among needy families

The Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) has started distribution of ration among the needy families in the wake of current lockdown, said Chamber President Miss Qurratul Ain

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) has started distribution of ration among the needy families in the wake of current lockdown, said Chamber President Miss Qurratul Ain.

She was addressing the executive members through video link on the current situation. She said that the FWCCI had always helped the poor segments generously, and in the current situation efforts would also be made to mitigate sufferings of the poor families.

