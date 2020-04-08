UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Women Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Welcomes Appointment Of Nausheen Javed As FBR Chairperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:49 PM

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry welcomes appointment of Nausheen Javed as FBR Chairperson

President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) Qurra-tul-Ain has welcomed the notification for the appointment of Nausheen Javed Amjad as Chairperson of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

In a statement issued here, she appreciated her professional acumen, expertise and commitment as versatile and innovative tax collector.

She said that in the absence of Shabbar Zaidi, she had successfully managed the policy and administrative affairs of the FBR for which she must be appreciated.

She further said that being regular Chairperson of the FBR, Madam Nausheen will exploit her best qualities to facilitate the business community so that they could generate wealth and pay taxes towards the national kitty.

Inviting Madam Nausheen Amjad to visit FWCCI, she hoped that her visit will not only provide an opportunity to interact with their members but also encourage them to play their productive role in the overall economic development of Pakistan.

