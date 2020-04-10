Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry concerned at setting up of quarantine centers in local hotels

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The government should honor its commitment to establish quarantine centres for repatriated Pakistanis in less populated areas or outside the city in order to avoid spread of the deadly virus.

This was stated by Qurrat-ul-Ain, president, Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI), here Friday.

She expressed her concerns over the news that the government had decided to establish quarantine centres in five local hotels, situated in thickly populated localities of the city.

She said that most of these hotels were profusely attached with residential or commercial areas and could not be isolated from the surrounding localities in order to contain the virus.

She said that hospitality sector was already in deep crisis and due to the continuous lockdown and converting the hotels into quarantine centers will further bleak the chances of their revival for the next many months and years.