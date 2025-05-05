Faisalabad’s Saqlain Azam honored as Punjab’s Best Firefighter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Muhammad Saqlain Azam has been awarded the prestigious title of “Punjab’s Best Firefighter” in recognition of his outstanding performance and exemplary services.

Upon his return to the Rescue 1122 station, he was accorded a rousing reception and warm celebratory welcome from his fellow rescue staff.

Rescue 1122 spokesman Zahid Latif said here on Monday that Saqlain Azam was selected from the firefighters of entire province due to his exceptional dedication and professionalism.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer Secretary Emergency Services Department conferred the award which is a significant achievement for both Saqlain and Faisalabad district.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Zafar Iqbal praised Saqlain and termed him a role model for all rescuers.

This honor would not only boost Saqlain’s morale but would also inspire other rescue personnel to strive for excellence in their service and bring laurel for their districts through hard work and commitment, he added.