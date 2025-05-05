Open Menu

Faisalabad’s Saqlain Azam Honored As Punjab’s Best Firefighter

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Faisalabad’s Saqlain Azam honored as Punjab’s Best Firefighter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Muhammad Saqlain Azam has been awarded the prestigious title of “Punjab’s Best Firefighter” in recognition of his outstanding performance and exemplary services.

Upon his return to the Rescue 1122 station, he was accorded a rousing reception and warm celebratory welcome from his fellow rescue staff.

Rescue 1122 spokesman Zahid Latif said here on Monday that Saqlain Azam was selected from the firefighters of entire province due to his exceptional dedication and professionalism.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer Secretary Emergency Services Department conferred the award which is a significant achievement for both Saqlain and Faisalabad district.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Zafar Iqbal praised Saqlain and termed him a role model for all rescuers.

This honor would not only boost Saqlain’s morale but would also inspire other rescue personnel to strive for excellence in their service and bring laurel for their districts through hard work and commitment, he added.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

3 hours ago
 Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

3 hours ago
 Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turn ..

Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turns pleasant

3 hours ago
 India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitrati ..

India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack

4 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ ..

SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts

4 hours ago
 Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses ..

Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform

4 hours ago
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

5 hours ago
 Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

8 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

8 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

8 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

9 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan