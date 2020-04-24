UrduPoint.com
Faisalabd Development Authority (FDA) DG For Conceiving New Projects Of Development, Public Relief

Fri 24th April 2020 | 01:04 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Faisalabd Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has directed the concerned officers of engineering section to conceive new projects of city development and public relief keeping in view the future requirements.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the progress of on-going development projects being carried out under the supervision of FDA. Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Director Town Planning Mehr Ayub, Deputy Director Engineering Hasan Zaheer, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chathha and other officers were present in the meeting.

The DG said that new projects should be proposed for maximum public relief and increasing city beautification as well.

He said that the members of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industries and other business organisations including concerned stakeholders could be consulted while proposing the development and beautification projects.

He maintained that the public needs and demands relating to the issues of traffic, urban transport, drainage and water supply, establishment of special commercial markets, promotion of housing sector and other social sectors should be kept in view in new projects.

He proposed that the community could also be mobilised for participation in city development and public relief projects.

During meeting, Director General reviewed the pace of work on uplift schemes being carried out under Prime Minister's sustainable Development Programme, Annual Development Programme and other schemes. He directed for ensuring transparency and durable construction of the roads and streets to show the credibility of FDA for achieving good name.

He said that special attention should be focused on completion of Kashmir bridge underpass at canal road and added that citizens should be facilitated during the construction process.

