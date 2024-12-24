Open Menu

Faith Healer Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Faith healer held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested a faith healer allegedly

for burning feet of a woman under pretext of exorcising evil spirit from

her body.

The incident was reported in the limits of Kot Sultan police station

in Layyah.

According to police, the victim's heirs reported that the so-called

unidentified spiritual healer forced the married woman, Ruqaya Bibi,

to stand on burning coal in a cauldron which resulted the burning

of her feet. She tried to jump out to save her life but the faith healer

forced her to stay on the flaming coal. She cried and later was

saved by the heirs. Later, the faith healer fled the scene.

However, the police have traced the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Married Women From

Recent Stories

ICC announces schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

ICC announces schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

17 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives Arab Parliament Pre ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives Arab Parliament President

20 minutes ago
 Arif Alvi calls for investigations of all military ..

Arif Alvi calls for investigations of all military officers involved in politics

27 minutes ago
 Gold price per tola decreases by Rs800 in local ma ..

Gold price per tola decreases by Rs800 in local markets

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s economic indicators heading towards p ..

Pakistan’s economic indicators heading towards positive trajectory, claims Moh ..

52 minutes ago
 ‘Digital space is at risk in Pakistan,’ Bilawa ..

‘Digital space is at risk in Pakistan,’ Bilawal asks youth to resist before ..

59 minutes ago
MBRU partners with American Dental Association For ..

MBRU partners with American Dental Association Forsyth Institute

1 hour ago
 Rubu’ Qarn wraps up theater season with 3,000 vi ..

Rubu’ Qarn wraps up theater season with 3,000 visitors

1 hour ago
 European arms exports hit record high in 2023

European arms exports hit record high in 2023

1 hour ago
 No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, s ..

No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says PM Shehbaz amid amid US sa ..

1 hour ago
 RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter ..

RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter payments

1 hour ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Bangladesh

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan