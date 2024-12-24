Faith Healer Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested a faith healer allegedly
for burning feet of a woman under pretext of exorcising evil spirit from
her body.
The incident was reported in the limits of Kot Sultan police station
in Layyah.
According to police, the victim's heirs reported that the so-called
unidentified spiritual healer forced the married woman, Ruqaya Bibi,
to stand on burning coal in a cauldron which resulted the burning
of her feet. She tried to jump out to save her life but the faith healer
forced her to stay on the flaming coal. She cried and later was
saved by the heirs. Later, the faith healer fled the scene.
However, the police have traced the accused.
Further investigation was underway.
