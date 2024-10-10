Open Menu

Faith In Khatam-e-Nabuwat Integral Part Of Muslim's Definition: SC

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Faith in Khatam-e-Nabuwat integral part of Muslim's definition: SC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has stated in Mubarak Sani's detailed judgment that complete faith in ‘Khatam-e-Nabuat’ is an integral part of the definition of a Muslim.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin ud Din Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan issued the order.

The order said that accepting the appeal of the Federal government, this court declared that faith in Khatam e Nabuwat is completed with accepting Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon him as the last Prophet in its meaning.

It said that Article 260(3) of the constitution has also declared the faith in ‘Khatam e Nabuwat’ as an integral part of Muslim and that no other interpretation is acceptable regarding the last prophethood.

The court said that the ‘Qadianis’ are bound to accept their status in the constitution so that their rights would be protected within the law.

