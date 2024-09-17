Faithful celebrate Eid Milad with religious reverence in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) The faithful celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with religious reverence and fervour on Tuesday, renewing their pledge to follow teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), here in Sialkot.

The day began with special prayers for development, safety, peace, unity and brotherhood amongst the followers of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The district administration made special security arrangements to maintain law and order in district’s all four tehsils: Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain, District Police Officer Rana Umar Farooq and Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar participated in the main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Coordinator District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Pir Ghulam Hussain Sultani and DSP City were also present.

All major government and private buildings, residential and commercial plazas, markets, mosques, roundabouts and even houses were tastefully decorated and illuminated. Mahafil-e-Milad and public meetings were also held in different parts of the Sialkot district, while the faithful actively participated in the programs to be organised by different local, religious and social organizations.

Na’at and the Holy Quran reciting competitions were also held throughout the day in almost every nook and cranny of the Sialkot district to revive the real spirit of islam and offer respect to Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). Milad processions were taken out from different areas of Sialkot district, reciting Na’ats and Darood-o-Salam for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Besides, conferences were also held to pay respects and homage to Allah Almighty’s Last Messenger. Congregations were also organised in all important places of the district where the preachers and scholars highlighted the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) besides delivering lectures on His way of life.

For the faithful, Eid Milad-un-Nabi is a highly regarded religious festival when they express gratitude and thank Allah Almighty for blessing the universe with His last messenger and Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).