Faithful Continued Sacrificing Animals On Second Day Of Eid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2023 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :On the second day of Eid-ul-Azha on Friday, the faithful continued sacrificing the animals in commemoration of the supreme sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS).
According to a report aired on a private news channel, the meat of sacrificial animals is being distributed among destitute and needy people besides relatives.
The children are also enjoying festivities on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the report added.
Furthermore, the Civic authorities have also chalked out the comprehensive arrangements to collect offals and remainings of animals as well as cleanliness of roads and streets.