Faithful Muslims offer prayers of Ramazan’s last Friday with zeal in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Faithful Muslims offered prayers of Holy Month of Ramazan’s last Friday with religious enthusiasm in respective areas of Quetta City with amidst tight security.

Scholars highlighted the importance of the Holy month of Ramazan saying that people should respect of this blessing month.

The scholars stressed that people should give fitrana to needy people in a head of Eid-ul Fitr which is essential for Ramadan beside they highlighted the significant of Eid-ul Fitr.

They also urged the people including philanthropists to help needy people in this month so that they could not face any difficulties during the month of Ramazan.

Scholars and people also prayed stability of the country, the freedom of the Kashmir and unity of muslim umma. They also prayed for those victims who had died in blast incident near Double Road Quetta on the other day.

The district police have made foolproof security arrangements to avoid any untoward situation during last Jumma prayers of Ramazan in the provincial metropolis. A comprehensive traffic plan was also in place for smooth traffic flow on all major thoroughfares.