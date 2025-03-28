Faithful Muslims Offer Prayers Of Ramazan’s Last Friday With Zeal In Quetta
Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2025 | 07:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Faithful Muslims offered prayers of Holy Month of Ramazan’s last Friday with religious enthusiasm in respective areas of Quetta City with amidst tight security.
Scholars highlighted the importance of the Holy month of Ramazan saying that people should respect of this blessing month.
The scholars stressed that people should give fitrana to needy people in a head of Eid-ul Fitr which is essential for Ramadan beside they highlighted the significant of Eid-ul Fitr.
They also urged the people including philanthropists to help needy people in this month so that they could not face any difficulties during the month of Ramazan.
Scholars and people also prayed stability of the country, the freedom of the Kashmir and unity of muslim umma. They also prayed for those victims who had died in blast incident near Double Road Quetta on the other day.
The district police have made foolproof security arrangements to avoid any untoward situation during last Jumma prayers of Ramazan in the provincial metropolis. A comprehensive traffic plan was also in place for smooth traffic flow on all major thoroughfares.
Recent Stories
Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024
UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue
Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED6.75 bi ..
Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation orders: OHCHR
Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmare: WHO
UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 injured people, family members fro ..
Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024/25, reporting operational rev ..
Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to highlight importance of sustaina ..
Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorrow
DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Auditors Association for conforma ..
Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition awards
Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 billion from more than 277,00 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Public Transport disappears from Hazara division despite double fare charges on Eid-ul-Fitr6 minutes ago
-
Faithful Muslims offer prayers of Ramazan’s last Friday with zeal in Quetta6 minutes ago
-
ASI arrested for taking bribe from colleagues6 minutes ago
-
AC visits bus stand, takes action against overcharging6 minutes ago
-
Kohat Admin conducts surprise market visits16 minutes ago
-
Authorities launches crackdown on overcharging transporters16 minutes ago
-
Cheque distribution ceremony held at DIGP office Nawabshah26 minutes ago
-
Citizen should take part in tree plantation drive for making it successful: DC Ziarat26 minutes ago
-
FESCO control room for uninterrupted power supply on Eid26 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects four meters26 minutes ago
-
Punjab appoints 281 senior registrars, medical officers in teaching hospitals26 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt ensuring best facilities at PIC: Health minister26 minutes ago