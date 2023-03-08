Faithful observe 'Shab-e-Baraat' with religious reverence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The faithful observed 'Shab-e-Baraat', a night of forgiveness with religious reverence here on Tuesday night.

With the setting of sun, the faithful started gathering at mosques to offer special prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of the country, besides seeking forgiveness for their sins.

The faithful also organized several gatherings and 'Mahafil-e-Naat' to achieve the Almighty's blessing in the world and the life hereafter.

They prayed for getting rid of the menace of terrorism besides showing the right path to disgruntled people, playing in the hands of anti-state elements.

The ulema and religious scholars in their sermons highlighted the teachings of islam and various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) so that the followers could lead their lives in line with the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

Houses, streets and mosques were decorated with colourful pennants and buntings whereas at night these were well illuminated by means of electric lights, candles and oil lamps. Special security arrangements were made for peaceful observance of the 'Shab-e-Baraat'.