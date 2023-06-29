Open Menu

Faithful Offer Eid-ul-Azha Prayers Amid Tight Security

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Faithful offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers amid tight security

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :The faithful on Thursday offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers with religious zeal and fervour amid tight security, invoking Allah Almighty's blessings for national peace, progress, prosperity and stability.

Major Eid congregations were held at Eidgah, Liaquat Bagh, Municipal Stadium, Sadiqabad, Madni Masjid, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Railway ground, Dhoke Hassu, Jamia Islamia Saddar, Government Post Graduate College Ashgar Mall, Ali Masjid Satellite Town, Jamia Sirajia and others where thousands of faithful gathered and sought forgiveness from Allah Almighty for the sins committed intentionally or unintentionally.

Ulema and religious scholars in their special sermons highlighted the importance of the 'Qurbani' They also offered special prayers liberation of Palestine from Israeli subjugation and the people of occupied Kashmir from Indian yoke.

Ulema also paid tribute to the Armed forces fighting terrorists carrying out subversive activities in different parts of the country and prayed for the martyrs of the Pak Army.

After offering Eid prayers, the faithful sacrificed animals to mark the 10th of Zilhaj.

Eid ul Azha or the Festival of Sacrifice celebrates the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah and commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's (A.

S.) readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah Almighty.

Elaborate security arrangements were made in the city for the security of Masajid and Imambargahs, keeping in view the prevailing situation in the country.

Around 2,500 police personnel and commandos were deployed at busy roads, markets, shopping centres, graveyards, Masajids, Eidgahs, Imam Bargahs and picnic points as part of a special security plan for Eid.

Besides, the Rescue-1122 teams remained on high alert to provide quick relief and rescue services besides medical cover to citizens across the district, in case of any emergency.

Over 400 rescuers performed special duties at the district control room and emergency rescue stations, while fully equipped ambulances, firefighting vehicles, rescue vehicles, water boozers and specialized vehicles were on standby to deal with any untoward situation.

Moreover, a good number of rescuers along with supporting teams were deployed in Murree including at Pindi Point, Charra Pani, 17 Miles, Murree Expressway, Mall road, Jheeka Gali Bazar, Company Bagh and Kotli Sattian for any quick response.

Related Topics

India Army Police Martyrs Shaheed Hajj Palestine Water Murree Company Vehicles Road Alert Sadiqabad Progress Makkah Kotli Saddar Bagh Market Mosque Post From Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

26 minutes ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

39 minutes ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

39 minutes ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

2 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champ ..

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champion at third round UIM F1H2O W ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

15 hours ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

17 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

17 hours ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan