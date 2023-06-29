Faithful offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers amid tight security

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :The faithful on Thursday offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers with religious zeal and fervour amid tight security, invoking Allah Almighty's blessings for national peace, progress, prosperity and stability.

Major Eid congregations were held at Eidgah, Liaquat Bagh, Municipal Stadium, Sadiqabad, Madni Masjid, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Railway ground, Dhoke Hassu, Jamia Islamia Saddar, Government Post Graduate College Ashgar Mall, Ali Masjid Satellite Town, Jamia Sirajia and others where thousands of faithful gathered and sought forgiveness from Allah Almighty for the sins committed intentionally or unintentionally.

Ulema and religious scholars in their special sermons highlighted the importance of the 'Qurbani' They also offered special prayers liberation of Palestine from Israeli subjugation and the people of occupied Kashmir from Indian yoke.

Ulema also paid tribute to the Armed forces fighting terrorists carrying out subversive activities in different parts of the country and prayed for the martyrs of the Pak Army.

After offering Eid prayers, the faithful sacrificed animals to mark the 10th of Zilhaj.

Eid ul Azha or the Festival of Sacrifice celebrates the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah and commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's (A.

S.) readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah Almighty.

Elaborate security arrangements were made in the city for the security of Masajid and Imambargahs, keeping in view the prevailing situation in the country.

Around 2,500 police personnel and commandos were deployed at busy roads, markets, shopping centres, graveyards, Masajids, Eidgahs, Imam Bargahs and picnic points as part of a special security plan for Eid.

Besides, the Rescue-1122 teams remained on high alert to provide quick relief and rescue services besides medical cover to citizens across the district, in case of any emergency.

Over 400 rescuers performed special duties at the district control room and emergency rescue stations, while fully equipped ambulances, firefighting vehicles, rescue vehicles, water boozers and specialized vehicles were on standby to deal with any untoward situation.

Moreover, a good number of rescuers along with supporting teams were deployed in Murree including at Pindi Point, Charra Pani, 17 Miles, Murree Expressway, Mall road, Jheeka Gali Bazar, Company Bagh and Kotli Sattian for any quick response.