Faithful offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers amid COVID-19 SOPs adherence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :The faithful on Thursday offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers with religious zeal and fervour under strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Amid tight security, invoking Allah Almighty's blessings for national peace, progress, prosperity and stability, major Eid congregations were held at Eidgah, Liaquat Bagh, Municipal Stadium, Sadiqabad, Madni Masjid, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Railway ground, Dhoke Hassu, Jamia Islamia Saddar, Government Post Graduate College Ashgar Mall, Ali Masjid Satellite Town where thousands of faithful gathered and sought forgiveness from Allah Almighty for the sins committed intentionally or unintentionally.

Ulema and religious scholars highlighted Eid-ul-Fitr's values and importance in their special sermons.

They also offered special prayers liberation of Palestine from Israeli subjugation and the people of occupied Kashmir from Indian yoke.

The Imams of the masjid's also begged the end of the Coronavirus pandemic and a return to normal life.

Ulema also paid tribute to the armed forces and law enforcing agencies for maintaining law and order in the country.

After offering Eid prayers, a large number of residents visited the graveyards to remember their loved ones.

All major graveyard of the city including Pirwadahi Graveyard, Eidgah Graveyard, Jadeed Graveyard Committee Chowk, Baba Gohar Shah Graveyard, and others witnessed a huge rush as the people of all age group visited there to offer Fateha on the graves.

Elaborate security arrangements were made in the city for the security of Masajid and Imambargahs, keeping in view the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country while the security personnel strictly monitored the faithful's came to participate in the Eid prayers with face masks and hand sanitisers.