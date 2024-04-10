Faithful Offered Eid Prayers Amid Tight Security
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2024 | 10:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) The faithful offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayer with religious zeal and fervour amid tight security here on Wednesday.
Big and small Eid congregations were held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs.
Special prayers were offered in the Eid sermons for progress and prosperity of the country and liberation of Muslim territories, including Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Sweets and other special dishes were prepared for serving the guests.
Elders distributed "Eidi" to the children and also exchanged gifts to celebrate the occasion.
Meanwhile foolproof security measures were put on place on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
According to police spokesman, Police were put on high alert to avoid any untoward incident on Eid.
He said, over 2,500 personnel were deployed to Eid congregations, public places, shopping malls and other important buildings to prevent any suspicious activities.
Walk-through gates and scanners were also installed at main Eid congregations for the safety of the citizens, he said adding, hundreds of Mosques, Imambargahs and several other religious gatherings were covered by armed guards and policemen during Eid prayers.
The City Traffic Police (CTP) had also finalised a plan to regulate the traffic on city roads during the Eid days.
According to the traffic plan, a total of 460 officers and wardens including 08 DSPs, 112 inspectors, 340 traffic wardens and traffic assistants performed special duties.
More than 52 officers and wardens were also performed duties at various public parks of the city.
Besides, the Rescue-1122 teams remained on high alert to provide quick relief and rescue services besides medical cover to citizens across the district, in case of any emergency.
A number of rescuers performed special duties at district control room and emergency rescue stations, while fully equipped ambulances, fire fighting vehicles, rescue vehicles, water bowsers and latest vehicles were on standy-to meet any eventuality.
Recent Stories
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner, DC along with RPO visited Adiala Jail to share joys on Eid12 minutes ago
-
President offers Fateha for his late parents, relatives12 minutes ago
-
Eid celebrated in Larkana division32 minutes ago
-
People throng graveyards in Sukkur32 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated across Larkana division1 hour ago
-
Eid Celebrated in Sukkur1 hour ago
-
PM extends Eid greetings to military leadership1 hour ago
-
Diplomats of various countries call on Sindh Governor1 hour ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervour1 hour ago
-
4 policemen arrested for illegal detention of citizens3 hours ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in Punjab capital3 hours ago
-
DC distributes Eid gifts among CPWB children3 hours ago