Faithful offered Nimaz-e-Kasoof during solar eclipse, people stayed indoor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The faithful in provincial metropolis and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday offered Nimaz-e-Kasoof at time of solar eclipse, creating a ring of fire in the sky.

Like other parts of the country, solar eclipse started in Peshawar at 9:48 a.m and continued till 1:02 p.m.

In the beginning, the eclipse was partial with coverage of 79.44 percent and later in the noon became maximum, covering majority of the sun and reducing daylight leaving people confused at if the weather become cloudy.

According to Meteorologists, solar eclipse occurred when moon passes between earth and sun obscure sunlight, leaving a thin ring of solar disc to be visible.

Religious scholars had requested people to follow the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) who used to offer Nimaz-e-Kasoof at time of solar eclipse to seek mercy of Allah Almighty.

"Nimaz-e-Kasoof is a two rakat Nimaz with long duration as Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) offered with prolong standing reciting verses of Holy Quran besides long bowing and Sajida (bowing down to earth) during this Salat at a time when there was solar eclipse in Madina-e-Munawra," says Professor Dr.

Abdul Ghafoor, Former Director Sheikh Zahid Islamic Center Peshawar and Khateeb of Peshawar.

Talking to APP, he said every Muslim should offer these two rakat salat at time of solar eclipse as the practice was being done by the Holy Prophet.

Nimaz-e-Kasoof is an optional (non-obligatory) prayer which could be offered in congregation or in isolation, he elaborated.

He said now a days in COVID-19 pandemic and public gatherings was restricted as preventive measures for stemming spread of the deadly virus, therefore we asked people to offer it by their own at homes instead of getting united at a mosque or any other place.

After offering Nimaz-e-Kasoof, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) addressed to his companions `when you see eclipse on sun or moon, glorify and supplicate Allah (SWT), observe prayers, give alms, Prof Ghafoor added.

Meanwhile people mostly remained indoor to avoid affects of solar eclipse on eye sight while some skywatchers witnessed ring of fire by using protective gadgets.