Faithful paid homage & offered Fateha for their forefathers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :A large number of faithful paid homage and offered Fateha for their forefathers and other late relatives, while visiting the respective graveyards in the city throughout the day of 10th Muharramul Haram on Sunday.

Keeping in view the religious importance of the Youm-e-Ashura (10th Muharramal Haram), the faithful laid floral wreath, and put rose petals and date palm leaves on their graves, besides filling the fixed pots at graveyards with pulses and water to feed the pigeons and other birds.

Many moving moments were witnessed at the graveyards when the faithful remembered their departed relatives with tearing eyes and recalling their sweet memories. They also offered Fateha Khuwani and recitation from the Holy Quran for the departed souls as well as sought forgiveness, eternal peace and best niche in the paradise from Allah Almighty.

There was a great deal of rush at the Mian Graveyard, Rohri Graveyard and other large and small graveyards in various localities of the Sukkur city.