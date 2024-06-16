Open Menu

Faithful Prepare To Celebrate Eid-ul-Azha

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 07:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) All is set for celebrating Eid-ul-Azha in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Noshehroferoze, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore- Kandhkot and other districts of the northern Sindh with religious fervor and enthusiasm on Monday.

Muslims are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Eidul Azha or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and in commemoration of Prophet Abrahams readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God. Sacrifice commonly known as 'Qurbani', means slaughter of a permissible animal generally goats, sheep, rams, cows and camels in the name of God on the 10th, 11th or 12th of the Islamic month of Zil Hijjah.

Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Monday reviewed arrangements for pick up garbage from all streets and neighborhoods in a timely manner and deliver it safely to the collection points on all days of Eid-ul-Azha.

Cleaning and sprinkling lime have been ensured, said Mayor Arslan.

There are large congregations to be held in Sukkur for Eid prayers. After offering the Eid prayers, the faithful will sacrifice animals. Eid-ul-Azha is the Festival of Sacrifice to be celebrated at the end of the Haj pilgrimage to Makkah and it commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s (A.S.) readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah.

There are 1143 Masajid, 63 Imam bargahs, 27 Eid congregations where the Eid prayers would be offered and 36 places where combined sacrifices of the animals would take place as well as 58 camps of hides collection throughout the region.

