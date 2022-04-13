UrduPoint.com

Faithful Throng Faisal Masjid For Offering Taraweeh Prayers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 04:45 PM

Faithful throng Faisal Masjid for offering Taraweeh prayers

A large number of faithful hailing from twin cities offering Namaz e Taraweeh on daily basis at Faisal Masjid have been provided every possible facility in wake of special arrangements made by Faisal Masjid Islamic Centre of Dawah Academy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :A large number of faithful hailing from twin cities offering Namaz e Taraweeh on daily basis at Faisal Masjid have been provided every possible facility in wake of special arrangements made by Faisal Masjid Islamic Centre of Dawah Academy.

According to Incharge Faisal Masjid Islamic Centre, Dr Qari Zia ur Rehman , the Dawah academy had made special arrangements for the faithful.

He apprised that Qari Muhammad Nauman and Qari Ehsan ullah were Aima for namaz e Taraweeh.

The dawah academy would also hold Qiyam ul lail in the last decade of the Holy month of Ramzan.

On the directives of IIU President, Incharge Protocol and Public Relations, Nasir Farid also visited the Faisal Masjid and reviewed the arrangements for Namaz e Taraweeh.

Meanwhile, the dawah academy has also finalized special arrangements for the mutakifeen as large number of faithful would sit for Aitikaf at Faisal Masjid in the last ten days of Ramzan. Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi has desired that no stone would be left unturned to provide best facilities to the faithful.

