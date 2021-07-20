UrduPoint.com
Faithful To Celebrate Eid-ul-Azha With Religious Zeal Amid COVID-19 SOPs

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

Faithful to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with religious zeal amid COVID-19 SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Faithful will celebrate Eid ul Azha on Wednesday with great religious zeal and fervor across the country to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), under strict anti-COVID-19 SOPs introduced by the government to prevent the virus spread.

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the well-being of the Ummah and progress, prosperity, safety and security of the country. Religious scholars, in their Eid sermons will highlight the importance to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

In the Federal capital, the main Eid congregation will be held at the Faisal Mosque.

Following the Eid prayers, the Muslims will perform the ritual of sacrificing animals, spend their time feasting with family and friends, and distribute sacrificial meat among their family members, friends, and the poor.

The government has advised the faithful to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for containing the COVID-19 while performing the ritual of sacrificing animals. While offering Eid prayers, they should keep distance, and avoid hugging and instead extend only greetings.

Special security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful observance of the three-day festivity across the country.

Radio and television channels would air special programmes during the Eid days.

