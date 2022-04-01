UrduPoint.com

Faithful To Observe Nafli, Sunnah Aitakaf In Ramzan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Faithful to observe Nafli, Sunnah Aitakaf in Ramzan

After a hiatus of two years, a large number of faithful are going to observe Nafli and Sunnah Aitekaf in the holy month of Ramzan with religious fervor across the country

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :After a hiatus of two years, a large number of faithful are going to observe Nafli and Sunnah Aitekaf in the holy month of Ramzan with religious fervor across the country.

Talking to APP on Friday, a religious organization Dawat-e-Islami's spokesman Mahmood Attari informed that due to the COVID-19 standard operating procedures, the Nafli and Sunnah Aitekaf remained suspended since 2019.

However, the 30-day Nafli Aitekaf and 10-day Sunnah Aitekaf were being resumed this year in Ramzan to seek forgiveness and blessings of Allah Almighty, he added.

Giving break-up of the participating faithful, he said almost 200 people were observing Nafli Aitekaf in Faizan-e-Madina Sector G-11 Markaz while 4,000 were expected in the Faizan-e-Madina Karachi.

The preparation of Nafli Aitekaf was in full swing and arrangements for the incoming faithful had been completed at the administration's end, he added.

Mehmood Attari said the faithful would be provided free of charge food and other basic facilities in the mosques. During their stay in Faizan-e-Madina mosques, they would also be provided moral and religious education in a bid bring reforms in their private and public personas of life, he maintained.

Related Topics

Karachi Education 2019 Moral

Recent Stories

Police seize 53 bottle of liquor

Police seize 53 bottle of liquor

20 seconds ago
 Opposition wants to carry out No-Confidence Motion ..

Opposition wants to carry out No-Confidence Motion in peaceful manner: Bilawal

22 seconds ago
 US Considers OPEC Decision to Increase Oil Product ..

US Considers OPEC Decision to Increase Oil Production 'Not Right' - Special Envo ..

23 seconds ago
 PM Niazi opens PBM's first Panahgah in AJK

PM Niazi opens PBM's first Panahgah in AJK

25 seconds ago
 UK launches criminal and civil probe into P&O Ferr ..

UK launches criminal and civil probe into P&O Ferries

29 seconds ago
 SU extends deadline for admissions to next higher ..

SU extends deadline for admissions to next higher classes

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.