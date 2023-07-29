Faithful visits forefathers' cemeteries on Ashura Day, offered Fateha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Keeping in view the religious importance of the Youm-e-Ashura (10th Muharramal Haram), the faithful on Saturday visited graveyards to pay homage to their forefathers and late relatives.

They offered fateha, laid floral wreaths, and put rose petals and date palm leaves on their graves, besides filling pots with pulses and water fixed at their cemeteries to feed the pigeons and other birds.

Many moving moments were witnessed at the graveyards when the faithful remembered their departed relatives with tearing eyes and recalling their sweet memories.

There was a great deal of rush at the Mian Graveyard, Rohri Graveyard and other large and small graveyards in various localities of Sukkur city.

Meanwhile, the rose petals and other relevant commodities sellers around the graveyards made the best businesses, while taking advantage of the Day and sensing the need and obligations of the faithful.